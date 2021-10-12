Growing giants in the land of pumpkins

“Many people are very generous and may pay $1,000 for one seed, but you can buy seeds with the potential of growing 2,000-pound pumpkins from $35 to $100,” Bartimus said. “Seeds that have already grown 2,000 pounders and larger are called proven seeds and may sell for $100 to $350 or even $600. Some groups sell seeds all year long, usually for $35 to $70.

“If you look into the genetics of the seed, you may be able to ask the grower and they may give you seeds if you pay the postage,” he added.

Care, feeding

Growing a colossus requires a lot of TLC.

Seeds usually are started indoors about April 8 before they’re set outside in huts with heaters and fans. Many growers use underground heating cables, Bartimus said.

“We try to pollinate our plants from June 15 to July 1. By this time, they have grown to 30 feet wide and 18 feet long,” he explained. The plants are pruned to limit their size. When the pumpkin is 30 days old, the grower stops all vine growth, so all the plant’s energy goes into the pumpkin.