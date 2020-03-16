All the Queen’s Horses Has Been Postponed

By Sherry Roberts, Board Emeritus

The Scott Community College seminar, All The Queen’s Horses, the story of how Rita Crundwell scammed the city of Dixon, Illinois, has been postponed from March 25 to May 20, 2020 due to the Coronavirus. Because of the popularity of this seminar, a second seminar has been added on May 27, 2020.

The film that will be shown reveals the riveting story of how a pillar of the community could callously execute a scam of incredible magnitude. As the appointed controller and treasurer of Dixon, Illinois, from 1983 to 2012, Rita Crundwell embezzled $53.7 million from the city to support her championship American Quarter Horse breeding operation and to live extravagantly.

Crundwell was arrested on April 17, 2012 when she arrived for work. On November 14, 2012, she pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud. Additional charges were made and she was sentenced on February 14, 2013 to 19 and a half years at the Federal Institution in Pekin, Illinois. With good conduct time deductions, her release date was listed as October 20, 2029 as of February 2020. The film will illustrate how she was caught, how the city of Dixon is attempting to rebuild and recover, and how it could happen anywhere.

The seminar will be conducted by Gabe Knight and Cindy Flanders from Eastern Iowa Community Colleges from 11:30 A.M.-2 P.M. at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St. in Davenport. The cost is $22.00 and includes lunch. To register or reschedule, please call (563) 441-4100. The class IDs for May 20 is #8763 and for May 27 is #10976.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0