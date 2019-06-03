{{featured_button_text}}

The Alzheimer's Association is offering free community education from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Muscatine Community College, Loper Library, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine. 

The class, Effective Communication Techniques, explores how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s. Participants will learn how to interpret verbal and behavioral communication as well as identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. 

Communication is more than just talking and listening — it is also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, and body language. As the disease progresses, individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias lose the ability to use words, but families can find new ways to connect. 

Megan Pedersen, program specialist with the Alzheimer’s Association, will facilitate the program. 

The class is suitable for professional, family, and personal caregivers. 

Advanced registration is suggested by calling 1-800-272-3900 or by visiting www.alz.org/iowa.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments