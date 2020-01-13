Democratic Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar

Democratic Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar talks to the crowd at Ross' Restaurant, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Bettendorf.

 GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
  • Ban bump stocks, high capacity ammunition feeding devices and assault weapons.
  • Close the gun show loophole.
  • Put universal background checks in place.
  • Direct the CDC to study gun violence as a public health issue.
  • Sponsored legislation called the 'boyfriend loophole,' which prevents people who have abused dating partners from buying or owning firearms.
  • Direct the Department of Homeland Security to resume its work tracking right wing extremism, including white nationalism, and make lynching a federal hate crime
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments