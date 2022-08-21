 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

And, they're off

  • Updated
  • 0

The 45th running of the Watermelon Stampede was held Saturday morning in downtown Muscatine. Over 300 people were reported running in the event. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News