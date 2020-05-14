Anheuser-Busch gives almost $1M to UI Children’s Hospital; Donation caps Carson King’s impromptu fundraiser

IOWA CITY — Fulfilling its very public promise from September to match any donations unassuming fundraiser Carson King generated for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Anheuser-Busch on March 6 gave $920,112 to the campus’ philanthropic arm.
That is the exact total amassed in King’s Venmo account between Sept. 14 — when he made his impromptu appeal — and Sept. 30, when he ended the far-reaching campaign that in total generated more than $3 million.
Both Busch and Venmo early in the campaign vowed to match King’s fundraising total through the end of the month — although the total was under $10,000 when they agreed to make the match.
Venmo fulfilled its promise to give the nearly $1 million in October, according to the UI Center for Advancement. The Gazette on Feb. 19 reported Busch had not yet fulfilled its commitment nearly five months after the fundraiser ended.
Center spokeswoman Dana Larson said that’s typical for large gifts.
“Anyone who generously gives a gift to the university can specify how and when it will be given,” she said. “In particular, larger gifts are often given over time.”
Two weeks after The Gazette’s February report, Busch gave the $920,111, according to Larson, wrapping an expansive and nationwide campaign that started when King held up a sign requesting beer money during ESPN’s live coverage of the annual Iowa-Iowa State football game Sept. 14.
King — a 24-year-old former ISU student living in Altoona — told The Gazette he was surprised when viewers actually responded to his “Busch Light supply needs replenished” sign with donations, prompting him to rethink his use of the money and announce via social media a recalibrated commitment to give it to the Children’s Hospital.
That big-hearted redirection captured national and even international attention, with more than 35,000 donors from all 50 states and Puerto Rico making small and large gifts to the King campaign.
To date, the UI Center for Advancement has received about $3 million in donations related to the King campaign.
“We are very thankful to Anheuser Busch for their gift, which has been received,” Larson said.
King worked with hospital officials to identify ways the money would benefit Children’s Hospital patients and families.
King in February announced he’s started his own Carson King Foundation to continue helping kids and their families, while also uniting communities.
