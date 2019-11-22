MUSCATINE – On Friday morning Annette Cahill showed no emotion as she was sentenced for 50 years in prison for the death of Corey Lee Wieneke.
After the hearing, Cahill’s attorney Elizabeth Araguas told The Muscatine Journal Cahill plans to appeal the second-degree murder conviction, saying they jury had convicted Cahill without any physical evidence that she had committed the crime. Police say Cahill had used a bat to kill Wieneke, then 22.
Wieneke was found beaten to death Oct. 13, 1992 in his West Liberty home. A jury of nine women and three men spent six days hearing testimony and arguments in court, to find Cahill, now 56, guilty of killing him on Sept. 19.
