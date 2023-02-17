Charles and Dorothy Hopper celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary February 14 2023. They were married at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. And have five children, twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Charles retired as Director of Quality at Rock Island Arsenal and had served as President of University of Iowa Section of American Society for quality Control. Dorothy achieved Real Estate Broker license and served in Davenport Greater Board of Realtors firms

They express being blessed for having long wonderful time together and the supportive family now extending during retirement years in Davenport.