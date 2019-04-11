MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department's 2019 Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 10-11:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Weed Park in Muscatine.
Families attending this event should gather at the Rose Garden playground where the fun will begin at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Children will be split into three age groups to hunt for eggs and collect prizes including age 3 and under, age 4 through kindergarten, and first-through-third graders.
Family members and groups of all ages will have the opportunity to follow clues around the park in a Group Scavenger Hunt.
Celebrate the holiday and enjoy the start of spring weather while gathering with family and friends in the Weed Park Upper Loop for this free event that is sure to be fun for the entire family.
For more information please contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.
