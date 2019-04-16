Try 3 months for $3

Baseball

Iowa 8, Northern Illinois 6

Northern Illinois;030;200;100;--;6;13;1

Iowa;002;110;22x;--;8;14;3

Ty Jandrowski, Blake Walker (3), Parker Kirkpatrick (5), Kyle Seebach (7), Tristan Michaels (8) and Jake Dunham. Duncan Davitt, Adam Ketelsen (4), Shane Ritter (5), Kyle Shimp (6), Jason Foster (7), Trace Hoffman (8), Grant Leonard (9) and Brett McCleary. WP -- Hoffman (4-1). LP -- Michaels (2-4). Save -- Leonard Grant (9). Two or more hits -- Northern Illinois, Tommy Szczasny 4, Dylan Lonteen 3, Jordan Larson, Josh Mutter; Iowa, Austin Martin 3, Brett McCleary, Tanner Wetrich, Chris Whelan. 2B -- Northern Illinois, Tommy Szczasny, Nick Drobushevich, Malik Peters, Josh Mutter; Iowa, Brendan Sher. 3B -- Iowa, Tanner Wetrich. HR -- Northern Illinois, Dylan Lonteen; Iowa, Tanner Wetrich. RBI -- Northern Illinois, Tommy Szczasny 2, Nick Drobushevich, Dylan Lonteen; Iowa, Izaya Fullyard 2, Austin Martin 2, Tanner Wetrich 2, Ben Norman    

