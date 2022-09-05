 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aquatic center ends season

  • Updated
  • 0

After opening in May for the 2022 season, as summer winds down, the Muscatine Aquatic Center closed Monday, Labor Day, for the season. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News