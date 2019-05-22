MUSCATINE — It does not feel like “pool” time in Muscatine, but the warmth of late spring and summer will soon be here, and so will the opening of the Muscatine Aquatic Center in Weed Park.
The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has spent the last several days filling the pool with water, testing the chemistry of the water, and training staff in preparation for the opening Memorial Day Weekend.
The first day for the Aquatic Center will be Saturday, May 25, with the center open from noon to 8 p.m. The center will be closed on Sunday, May 26, but will be open on Memorial Day (Monday, May 27), weather permitting.
“We have been working hard in recent weeks to have the center ready for warm weather fun,” Kelsie Stafford, program supervisor for the Parks and Recreation Department, said. “We have a great staff ready to provide a safe and memorable experience for area residents.”
The facility will be closed Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, May 31, but will be open for business on Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2 from noon to 8 p.m., weather permitting. The center will also be closed June 3-5 before opening for the season on June 6.
Days of operation in May and early June were changed due to the extended Muscatine Community School District schedule.
For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.
