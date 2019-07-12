WAPELLO, Iowa — The Wapello softball team was not considered the favorite or even the secondary favorite to come out of its regional.
The Arrows didn't get the memo.
After knocking off Cardinal (Eldon) in its tournament opener, Wapello inched a step closer to the Class 2A state tournament Friday night with a convincing 9-0 rout over West Branch in a regional semifinal.
State-ranked Iowa City Regina and Wilton were projected to come out of this region, but both teams lost in Wednesday's quarterfinals.
Wapello, which has seven wins in its last 10 outings, has taken advantage.
The Arrows used a four-run third and broke the game open in the late innings. Megan Richenberger had a two-run single for Wapello (16-12), which advances to a regional final Monday night against SEISC foe Pekin. The teams split during the regular season with Wapello losing 12-2 and winning 8-4.
West Branch, which upset Regina, retires at 18-18.
