The Rock Island Arsenal has closed the Rock Island viaduct and the Rock Island gate to all traffic because of the inability to clear rainfall from the intersection near the Rock Island gate.
The gate and viaduct will reopen when flood conditions improve.
The Davenport gate is open only to traffic with Arsenal passes or official identification. All other traffic must go to the Moline gate.
