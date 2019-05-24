Carol Ehlers, a docent at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport and an art history speaker, will present a 60-minute program on the life and works of Henri Matisse at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in the Muscatine Art Center’s Music Room.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Ehlers, who volunteers for Arts Insight for the Art Institute of Chicago, will discuss the artist's decades-long experimentation with color and line.
Matisse was one of the leaders of the “Fauves”, a group of painters united by their use of fresh color, pure pigments and distortion of form. His devotion to line, love of decorative pattern and color, and numerous artistic innovations, make him one of the most popular artists of the 20th century, and a leader of modern art.
Beginning in 1992, the Muscatine Art Center’s collections were significantly enriched by a gift of 39 works of art by Matisse, Toulouse-Lautrec, Degas, Boudin, Chagall, Renoir, and other European artists. The collection was a gift from the estate of Mary Musser Gilmore in honor of her parents, Richard Drew Musser and Sarah Walker Musser. Matisse’s Tete de Fillette will be on display during Carol Ehlers’ presentation.
The Muscatine Art Center is located at 1314 Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Thursday evenings until 7:00 p.m., and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
