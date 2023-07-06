Army Col. Candice Frost, a 1994 graduate of Muscatine High School, shows the key to the city she was presented Tuesday evening. The flag in the background was provided by Muscatine Power and Water.
DAVID HOTLE PHOTOS
During the Almost Fireworks Fest in Riverside Park, a Chinook helicopter did a flyover of the crowd. The helicopter, belonging to the Iowa National Guard, was piloted by two soldiers with Muscatine connections.
