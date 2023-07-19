Jul 19, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 People listen as former President Donald Trump speaks Saturday at the Turning Point action conference in West Palm Beach, Fla. Former President Donald Trump dances on stage Saturday at the Turning Point action conference in West Palm Beach, Fla. LYNNE SLADKY PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Hull man dies after being crushed by cattle gates The man was working on a load of cattle gates and climbed on the pickup's bed to secure the load when the gates fell from the vehicle, crushin… How America fell out of love with ice cream America’s age-old love affair with ice cream appears to be winding down. Three-run seventh backs Chalupa shutout as Muskies advance to Class 5A softball semifinal FORT DODGE— After six shutout innings between Muscatine and Ankeny, the Muskies scored three runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to u… Travelodge Muscatine under new management, renamed Sage Hotel With its new owners and a new name, the Sage Hotel hopes to win over residents and visitors alike as it strives towards becoming an excellent … Three people die in head-on collision near Atlantic, Iowa Three people, including a 15-year-old girl, died in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 71 about six miles northeast of Atlantic, Iowa.