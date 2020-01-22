Mobile ATE

Upcoming Locations for the Muscatine Police Department's Automated Traffic Enforcement program (ATE) vehicle that monitors traffic speed is:

Jan. 22-23, 2020 - 800 block of Newell Avenue

Jan. 27-28, 2020 - 300 block of Lake Park Boulevard

Jan. 29-30, 2020 - 2400 block of West Fulliam Avenue

 MUSCATINE JOURNAL FILE PHOTO

