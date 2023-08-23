USA Water Polo has announced Augustana College's Anne Greve Lund Natatorium as the site of the 2023 Division III men's water polo championship tournament.

The two-day tournament will take place Dec. 2 and 3 and will feature four teams competing for a national title, including two from the SCIAC, one from the MPSF East and one from the East Coast Region.

The semifinals will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, with the third-place contest and championship game held the following day.

"We are very excited to return to Augustana this December for the men's championship after a wonderful experience last spring for the women's tournament," said Katie Wieber, USA Water Polo director of events. "A big thank you to our partners at Augustana College and Visit Quad Cities in collaboration with the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches for helping to make this happen."

December's USA Water Polo DIII National Championships will serve as the first men's Division III national tournament outside the state of California. Augustana also served as the host for the first USA Water Polo DIII women's national championships outside of California back in May.

All four games will be livestreamed via the Viking Sports Network on YouTube.