Banisadr, Iran's first president after 1979 revolution, dies

Banisadr's family said in a statement online Saturday that he died in a hospital in Paris after a long illness. Iranian state television followed with their own bulletin on his death. Neither elaborated on the illness Banisadr faced.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and his Islamic Revolution swept Iran, Banisadr became a member of the cleric's Revolutionary Council and became the head of the country's Foreign Ministry just days after the Nov. 4, 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran by hard-line students.

In an echo of what was to come, Banisadr served only 18 days in that role after seeking a negotiated end to the hostage crisis, pushed aside by Khomeini for a hard-liner.

But he remained in Khomeini's council and would push through the nationalization of major industries and former private business holdings of the shah. And in early 1980, after Khomeini earlier decreed that a cleric should not hold Iran's newly created presidency, it was Banisadr who won three-quarters of the vote and took the office.

Banisadr served as the country's commander-in-chief under a decree from Khomeini. But battlefield failures and complaints from Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard became a political liability for the president, who himself survived two helicopter crashes near the front.

A parliament controlled by hard-line clerics under Khomeini's sway impeached Banisadr in June 1981 for his opposition to having clerics in the country's political system, part of a long-running feud between them. A month later, Banisadr boarded an Iranian Air Force Boeing 707 and escaped to France with Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the leftist militant group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq.

