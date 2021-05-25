BC-holiday-horoscopes 05/26/21

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Some people bring out your confidence and others your insecurities. There's something to learn from either relationship dynamic, though the lessons in working through insecurity will advance you quicker.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It takes one to know one, but that's not the only way. If you're not "one" and you still want to know, the next best thing is close observation over a long period of time. The research will be a pleasure.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have friends with the same talent as you. It is through sharing and a sense of competition that you all grow sharper. You're all one team in the game.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In the same way that successful companies do a regular inventory of the stock, you need to get back in touch with your resources. The only reason you're not using what you have is that you forgot that you have it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Whose heart leaps when you win? Who really wants to see you succeed so much that jealousy is never an issue? Who laughs when you laugh? Get more of these people in your life.