BC-holiday-horoscopes 05/27/21

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your mind is smooth and forceful. You'll skillfully relay your ideas. There's no guarantee the others will be convinced, but chances are good. You're impressively adept at landing on the most convincing phrasing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your work is not always so straightforward, so you appreciate days like today when the small picture so obviously matches up to the big one. The mountain is climbed one upward step at a time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It takes much more energy to start things than it does to continue them. Make momentum work for you by simply continuing. Once you get in the swing, stay in it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What you want is out there, though it currently belongs to someone else. That doesn't mean you can't have it. It just means there will be some salesmanship involved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People often laugh because they think they should; it's a social response to a cue, and not necessarily one they understand. Those who laugh alone truly know what's funny.