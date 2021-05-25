BC-holiday-horoscopes 05/28/21

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST: ARIES: You don't have to have the necessary experience before you start. You'll pick it up as you go. TAURUS: Each relationship teaches you something different. GEMINI: Proof of a soul connection will come in the form of a synchronized phone call, chance meeting or uncanny happening. CANCER: The emotions inside attract their own circumstances for expression. LEO: The chemistry you feel within the first few minutes of knowing someone will repeat throughout the relationship. VIRGO: This sense of control may be an illusion, but it's a lovely one. Why not stay in it for a while? LIBRA: The best part of someone's story will be between the lines. SCORPIO: The goofiest things can be relationship glue. SAGITTARIUS: Your ability to work within the constraints of a relationship will lead to unexpected benefits. CAPRICORN: Don't rush to know everything about the other person. Enjoy the unfolding mystery. AQUARIUS: You'll notice the effect someone has on you because it is such a contrast to how you felt in your last relationship. PISCES: A slight shift in a relationship will bring the awareness that has you seeing it all differently.