BC-holiday-horoscopes 12/15/20

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What is emotional safety? It's being around people you can trust to keep their word and expecting them to do so, or it's being around people known to disappoint and expecting them to do so.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). One of the most difficult relationships to form or maintain is a relationship with an extremely busy person. Bonds are often built in the margins of the action, and for a terribly busy person, those margins are narrow indeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're attracted to purposeful people, and you fear aimlessness, secretly believing it to be contagious. Be careful not to make a quick judgment on the matter. Not all who wander are lost.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Just when you're not expecting much from a project, task or relationship, you'll experience a moment that takes it to the next level. Once you experience it, there's no going back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you speak, things happen. You change things with talk. You'll connect with people and the world in ways that wouldn't have happened had you not made it so with your words.