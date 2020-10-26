INGLEWOOD, Calif. — As in so many other games this season, the Chicago Bears dug themselves a deep hole Monday night.

And this time the fourth quarter magic that had allowed them to rise to the top of the NFC North standings failed to materialize.

Jared Goff threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Los Angeles Rams’ defense kept the Bears’ offense out of the end zone all night in a 24-10 victory at SoFi Stadium.

The Bears (5-2) trailed only 10-3 at halftime, but the Rams (5-2) took control of the contest in the third quarter.

They put together a 55-yard drive that ended with Malcolm Brown diving the final yard for a touchdown with 8 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the period.

The Bears bounced right back and drove to the Rams’ 9-yard line before Nick Foles’ pass was intercepted in the end zone by Taylor Rapp.

The Rams then followed with an 8-play, 80-yard march that ended with Goff throwing 12 yards to Gerald Everett to make it 21-3.

The Bears went for it on fourth-and-1 from their own territory in the final seconds of the quarter only to have Cordarelle Patterson get nailed for a 2-yard loss, handing the ball back to the Rams at the Chicago 30.