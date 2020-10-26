INGLEWOOD, Calif. — As in so many other games this season, the Chicago Bears dug themselves a deep hole Monday night.
And this time the fourth quarter magic that had allowed them to rise to the top of the NFC North standings failed to materialize.
Jared Goff threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Los Angeles Rams’ defense kept the Bears’ offense out of the end zone all night in a 24-10 victory at SoFi Stadium.
The Bears (5-2) trailed only 10-3 at halftime, but the Rams (5-2) took control of the contest in the third quarter.
They put together a 55-yard drive that ended with Malcolm Brown diving the final yard for a touchdown with 8 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the period.
The Bears bounced right back and drove to the Rams’ 9-yard line before Nick Foles’ pass was intercepted in the end zone by Taylor Rapp.
The Rams then followed with an 8-play, 80-yard march that ended with Goff throwing 12 yards to Gerald Everett to make it 21-3.
The Bears went for it on fourth-and-1 from their own territory in the final seconds of the quarter only to have Cordarelle Patterson get nailed for a 2-yard loss, handing the ball back to the Rams at the Chicago 30.
After a Rams field goal, the Bears were stopped on downs again at the Rams’ 12 early in the fourth quarter when Foles was sacked on fourth down by Justin Hollins.
The defense got the Bears into the end zone a few minutes later when Eddie Jackson scooped up a fumble and raced 8 yards to score with 7:30 remaining, chopping the deficit to 24-10.
However, Foles was intercepted again by Jalen Ramsey on Chicago’s next series, ending any hopes of a comeback.
The Bears got the ball back one more time but Foles through incomplete on fourth-and-18 with 1:04 remaining.
The Rams opened a 7-0 first quarter lead when Goff finished a 52-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds.
The Bears countered with a 42-yard field goal by Cairo Santos in the first minute of the second quarter but the Rams made it 10-3 at halftime with a 22-yard field goal by Samuel Sloman.
