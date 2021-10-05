 Skip to main content
Berlin Classic kicks off Friday
Berlin Classic kicks off Friday

Berlin Classic kicks off Friday

This weekend the Berlin Classic will be held at the Rose Bowl.

On Friday, Oct. 8 events include: 2-4 p.m. - PBA regional practice session; 5-6 p.m. - youth clinic; 7 p.m. - Pro Am tournament.

Saturday, Oct. 9: 10 a.m. - PBA50 and PBA ladies regional qualifying tournament; 3-7 p.m.- PBA regular division qualifying tournament.

Sunday, Oct. 10: 9 a.m. - PBA tournament match play all divisions; 1 p.m. - PBA finals all divisions.

Some of the professional bowlers in attendance will be hall-of-famer Pete Weber, Tom Hess, Lennie Boresch, Melanie McDaniels, and Kayla Crawford.

