Berlin Classic kicks off Friday

This weekend the Berlin Classic will be held at the Rose Bowl.
On Friday, Oct. 8 events include: 2-4 p.m. - PBA regional practice session; 5-6 p.m. - youth clinic; 7 p.m. - Pro Am tournament.
Saturday, Oct. 9: 10 a.m. - PBA50 and PBA ladies regional qualifying tournament; 3-7 p.m.- PBA regular division qualifying tournament.
Sunday, Oct. 10: 9 a.m. - PBA tournament match play all divisions; 1 p.m. - PBA finals all divisions.
Some of the professional bowlers in attendance will be hall-of-famer Pete Weber, Tom Hess, Lennie Boresch, Melanie McDaniels, and Kayla Crawford.