011320-qct-opn-sanders-01.JPG

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders met with the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus editorial board on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Davenport.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
  • Implement a foreign policy that focuses on human rights, economic fairness, democracy
  • Reenter the United States into the Iran Nuclear Agreement
  • Allow Congress to assert its Constitutional authority in decisions of war
  • Withdraw American troops from Afghanistan and end the war
  • Withdraw U.S. support for the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen
  • Reconsider U.S. aid for Israel, making it contingent on Israel having a peaceful relationship with Palestinians
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments