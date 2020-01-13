  • Sanders supports the Green New Deal. He vows to transform the energy system to 100 percent renewable energy and create 20 million jobs needed to solve the climate crisis.
  • Invest in weatherization, public transportation, modern infrastructure and high-speed broadband.
  • Reduce emissions throughout the world, including providing $200 billion to the Green Climate Fund and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.
  • Invest in conservation and public lands to heal soils, forests and prairie lands.
  • Take on the fossil fuel industry and hold them accountable.

 

