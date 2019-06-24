June 24, 1922-June 23, 2019
MUSCATINE — Betty M. Terry 96, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Premier Estates in Muscatine.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Letts Cemetery. Visitation for Betty will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for the Open Door Church of Montpelier or Unity Point Hospice in Betty’s name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Betty Maxine Plowman was born on June 24, 1922, in Louisa County, Iowa, the daughter of Francis L. and Helen M. (Martin) Plowman. Betty was a graduate of Letts High School. On January 11, 1947, Betty was united in marriage to Harrison L. Terry in Tipton, Iowa. Betty taught school in a one-room schoolhouse in Louisa County and retired from H.J. Heinz Company. She was a member of the Open Door Church of Montpelier. She enjoyed quilting, reading, gardening, doing puzzles, cooking and baking.
Betty will be deeply missed by her husband, Harrison of Muscatine; children, Ronald H. Terry of New Boston, Ill., Dennis R. (Janis) Terry of Muscatine and Linda A. (Dennis) Kemper of New Boston; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Yocom, Janet Peterson and William Plowman, all of Muscatine, Florence Roberts of Arkansas and Steven Plowman of Fairport.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant son, Michael Terry; brothers, Darrell Plowman, Charles Plowman, David Plowman and John Plowman; and sisters, Frances Stutzman and Mildred Wellons.
