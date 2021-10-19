Black Democratic chair gets lynching threat over Trump essay

On Twitter, Grassley denounced racism and threats of violence to Wilburn, while Reynolds linked to an article about the threats to Wilburn and added, "This type of hate must never be tolerated."

The Scott County Democratic Party also issued a statement, saying it "stands in solidarity" with Wilburn.

"Thank you, Chairman Wilburn for showing courage and integrity by calling out the Iowa Republican Party leaders who recently welcomed the former insurrectionist President," the statement said. "Hate and domestic terrorism have no place in Iowa."

With a Black population of just 4% in 2020, Iowa ranks among the 10 whitest states in the country. Five members of the 150-seat Iowa Legislature are Black — just 3%.

Democratic Rep. Ross Smith, who is also Black, said Wilburn's experience has become more familiar.

Smith, who represents Iowa City, says he has seen racist attempts at intimidation since he ran for the Iowa House in 2016. That year, he and other Black candidates received pamphlets from a group calling itself "The New KKK" that stated lynching is "for amateurs."

"It's not new. But the level of intensity has reached the next level," said Smith, who is seeking his party's nomination for governor.