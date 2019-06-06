MUSCATINE — A pair of blood drives have been scheduled for the Muscatine area.
Muscatine School Administration will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, at 2900 Mulberry Ave, inside the Conference Room in Muscatine.
To donate, please contact Wendi Schmelzer at 563-263-7223 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 3133 to locate the drive.
Grandview and Letts communities will host a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at 125 E. Iowa St., inside Letts Library Community Room.
To donate, please contact Earl McGill at 319-729-2281 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 123 to locate the drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.