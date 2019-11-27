MUSCATINE — Officials at Muscatine Power and Water are confident the Fiber to the Home Project will be completed by the targeted goal of August 2020.
"We are making progress," Customer and Technology Experience Director Erika Cox reported during Tuesday evening's meeting of the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees. "Next year is completely doable if we get the resources we need here."
Conversions/installations increased to 407 in October, surpassing the previous high of 321 in September. "We have to stay at 400 through winter," said Cox. "In spring, we have to increase to 600."
Cox said the addition of two new drop crews will help. "Drop crews are going to keep working until the ground freezes," she said.
Board Member Steven Bradford asked if the project is yielding the expected reliability. Cox answered the internet side is very reliable, but bugs are being worked out on the video side.
WATER MAIN BREAKS
The number of recent water main breaks has been unusual for mild weather, General Manager Gage Huston reported. "We've had our water department evaluating what might be causing breaks," Huston told the board. "We have a lot of old water mains throughout the community. We're appreciative of the crews that are out there responding."
Huston said MP&W cooperates with the city in identifying and repairing problems, particularly with the Sewer Separation Project. "We try to take advantage of those opportunities as we have them," Huston said.
CONTRACT APPROVED
Union and management at MP&W have reached a five year agreement, effective Dec. 15. Following negotiations, members of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers No. 55.10 approved the contract on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and the Board gave its unanimous approval Tuesday evening.
Huston said negotiations were different this time around because of changes in Chapter 20 of Iowa Code that precludes public unions from bargaining for insurance, hours, vacations, holidays, overtime pay, and health and safety concerns unless management agrees to negotiate those matters. Huston said management and union worked out the agreement in two sessions. "Our priorities were to change the things that needed to change with Chapter 20 and to talk about things they felt were important," said Huston. "After the second day, we were able to come to a verbal agreement."
The new contract calls for annual wage increases between 1.3 and 2.5 percent. Although the contract is for five years, wages are subject to renegotiation after three years.
CRITICAL ISSUES
The Board unanimously approved MP&W critical issues to be considered and studied in 2020. Huston outlined the revisions from 2019.
Continuous improvement and information technology will be dropped, although Huston said they will continue to be important topics.
Continuing critical issues will include Fiber to the Home, power supply, tenewable energy, and cyber security.
New to the list are infrastructure, community improvement, electric vehicle stakeholder group, and customer experience.
"I think this is a great list," commented Board Member Keith Porter. "I'm glad we're talking about renewable energy and electric vehicles."
The Board reviews the critical issues quarterly.
FINANCIAL REPORT
Two of Muscatine Power and Water's three utilities failed to meet budget in October, but all three continued to outperform the budget for the year to date.
A loss of $263,983 was budgeted in October for the Electric Utility, but the actual loss was $103,555. For the year through October, loss of $3,915,330 was budgeted, but profit of $883,098 was posted for a closing balance of $65 million.
October profit of $70,822 was budgeted for the Water Utility. Instead, loss of $68,978 was posted. For the year to date, the actual profit of $351,332 bested the budgeted $308,294 for a closing balance of $5.8 million.
October profit of $193,750 was budgeted for the Communications Utility, but actual profit was $118,304. For the year through October, profit of $1,526,006 was budgeted, but actual profit of $1,777,728 was posted for a closing balance of $8.2 million.
On a related note, the Board unanimously approved the revised 2020 operating budgets and the 10 year financial projections for the three utilities. There were no comments during the public hearing for the proposed budgets.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The Board ratified October expenditures and transactions totaling $13,054,006.
- The Board approved a change order and final acceptance of the Administration and Operations Center Main Lobby Project at a final cost of $536,503. Woodruff Construction of Tiffin, IA was the contractor.
