- Updated
Milton Serrano Jr., 22, of Muscatine, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton. If convicted, Serrano could spend the remainder of his life in prison.
DUBUQUE — A Dubuque County jury saw two videos of Milton Serrano Jr. getting into fights, including a few seconds of a fatal clash with Chantz…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — During its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 7, the Muscatine City Council will vote on several proposed changes to Taylor and Musser…
- Updated
A man accused of kidnapping a Muscatine teenager and taking her to Minnesota was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison, according to …
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Muscatine firefighters battled a fully-involved structure fire last Sunday morning.
- Updated
MUSCATINE — The trial of a Letts man charged with several felonies including two counts of attempted murder is scheduled to begin Nov. 15 in M…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Muscatine Animal Control is looking for a small dog that reportedly bit a child Sunday.
Serrano trial: Witnesses recount a party that grew out of control, cocaine, and a stabbing the defendant claims was in self-defense.
- Updated
DUBUQUE — A Dubuque County jury saw two videos Wednesday of Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 22, getting into fights, including a few seconds…
This month, the Muscatine City Council is planning to discuss the city’s ban on pit bull breeds of dogs. The discussion was originally going t…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — For many established restaurants in Muscatine, the first year of the pandemic was seen as a test of endurance as they were forced …