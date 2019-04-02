September 20, 1945-April 1, 2019
MUSCATINE — Brenda J. Coder, 73, of Muscatine passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, April 1, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. The Reverend Troy Richmond will officiate. Burial will take place in Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois, at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Bernie Coder.
Brenda was born on September 20, 1945, in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of Ira Earl and Alta Bryant Dukes. She married Bernard "Bernie" Coder on March 29, 1964, in San Diego, California.
She worked in the accounting department at Kent Feeds for 25 years, retiring in 2000.
Brenda loved outdoor activities, which included going to horse shows with her daughter and sporting events with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed going to craft shows, baking, and always would give help to someone in need.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Bernard "Bernie" Coder of Muscatine; her children, Karri Warnock and husband, Mark, of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, and Glen Coder and wife, Tina, of Green Bay, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Dr. Taylor Starczynski and husband, Mitchell, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, Brie Coder and friend, Brian Painter, of Macomb, Illinois, and McKenna Warnock of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin; and one brother, Don Dukes and wife, Marie, of Clearwater, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Lyndsey Warnock; two brothers, Larry and Freddie Dukes; her grandparents, Vester and Vasta Bryant; and an aunt, Alice Wilkins and husband, Wynn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.