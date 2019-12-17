Position: Defensive back

Hometown: Belleville, Michigan

High school: Belleville

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 161 pounds

Rivals rating: Two stars

247Sports rating: Three stars

Committed: June 23, 2019

Other power-five offers: None reported

Primary recruiter: Phil Parker

