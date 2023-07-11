LARRY NASSAR: Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing Olympic and college female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times by another inmate Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman, a federal prison in Florida. Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said Nassar was in stable condition on Monday.

DATA PRIVACY: The European Union signed off Monday on the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, a new agreement over the privacy of people's personal information that gets pinged across the Atlantic, aiming to ease European concerns about electronic spying by American intelligence agencies.

NORTH KOREA: The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed on Monday that the country's warplanes repelled a U.S. spy plane that flew over its exclusive economic zone and warned of "shocking" consequences if the U.S. continues reconnaissance activities in the area.

RIKERS ISLAND: In a report filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, a court-appointed monitor urged a judge to begin contempt proceedings against New York City over conditions at the troubled Rikers Island jail complex, setting the stage for a potential federal takeover of the jail system in the nation's most populous city.

MARINE CORPS: The U.S. Marine Corps is without a confirmed leader for the first time in a century as Gen. David Berger stepped down as commandant on Monday and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is blocking approval of his successor. Gen. Eric Smith, currently the assistant commandant, has been nominated to be the next leader, but will serve in an acting capacity because he hasn't been confirmed by the Senate.

TRANSGENDER RULING: Kansas must stop allowing transgender people to change the sex listed on their driver's licenses, District Judge Teresa Watson ordered Monday as part of a lawsuit filed by the state's Republican attorney general. Watson's order will remain in effect for up to two weeks, although she can extend it.

