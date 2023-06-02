ECONOMY: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose to 232,000 last week but remains at healthy levels that continue to show a strong U.S. labor market, data showed Thursday. The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate also climbed this week to its highest level since November, driving up borrowing costs for would-be homebuyers.

POLLUTION: A federal appeals court put on hold an Environmental Protection Agency regulation aimed at reducing air pollution in Missouri, drawing criticism from environmentalists but praise from state Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who on Wednesday called the proposal "unconstitutional overreach." At issue is a "good neighbor" provision of the Clean Air Act that requires states to submit a plan detailing how they will address air pollution that can drift into other states.

SUDAN: The White House said Thursday it will impose sanctions against defense companies and people who "perpetuate violence" in Sudan as the warring sides failed to abide by a ceasefire agreement in the northeastern African nation. President Joe Biden laid the groundwork May 4 with an executive order allowing U.S. authorities to help bring an end to the conflict.

GRIM FIND: Authorities in northern Mexican found 45 bags containing human remains in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara and are trying to determine how many bodies are there, the state prosecutor's office in Jalisco said Wednesday night. Authorities were looking for seven young people reported missing last week when they found the site.

IRAN: The U.S. imposed sanctions Thursday on an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official and others it says took part in wide-ranging 2021 plots to kill former National Security Adviser John Bolton and others around the world, including at least one additional U.S. government official in retaliation over a 2020 U.S. airstrike that killed the head of the Iranian guard's elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

DELAYS: Spirit Airlines and Air Canada were hit with technical issues Thursday that delayed some of the airlines' flights. Nearly 50% of Spirit's flights and 30% of Air Canada's flights were delayed.