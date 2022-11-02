Campbell makes Lombardi cut

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was named Wednesday as one of the 12 semifinalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award, presented to the top offensive or defensive lineman in college football who in addition to performance and ability best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL coach Vince Lombardi.

The senior from Cedar Falls is one of five Big Ten Conference players among the semifinalists, joined by Paris Johnson of Ohio State, Olu Oluwatimi of Michigan, John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota and Peter Skoronski of Northwestern.

Campbell, named earlier this week as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award and Chuck Bednarik Award, leads the Big Ten with 82 tackles and ranks 11th nationally with an average of 10.3 tackles per game.