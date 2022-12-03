Wow, you should hear the purr on this fella! Appropriately named, Briggs. His markings are to dye for! His are... View on PetFinder
The system is likely to spawn tornadoes and damaging winds after dark Tuesday, from eastern Texas to southern Indiana.
Melissa Highsmith was 22 months old when taken by a babysitter in 1971. She has lived in Fort Worth most of her life and never knew she was kidnapped.
You need to know your Medicare Plan options by 5 Dec. 5, 2022.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
Brad William Henke, a former NFL player and veteran character actor known for his work on "Orange Is the New Black," has died at age 56.
Owner Robert Kraft paid for the Virginia team’s flights to and from South Florida.
The idea to recreate the moment from the movie “came at the right time, when we were emptying out the manure pit,” Blake Hansen said.
Whether it surprises you or not, many of the worst-ranked beers are also the most frequently purchased nationwide.
Ten Los Angeles students appear to have overdosed on edible cannabis products at their middle school in the San Fernando Valley.
To remain popular and keep guests returning for more, Disney parks have said goodbye to many old rides over the years.