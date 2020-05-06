18 pre-applications submitted for two medical marijuana dispensary licenses in Iowa

But some investors who are financially-stable could get into the Iowa market now, instead of publicly-traded multi-state operators being hit by COVID-19.

“I think a lot of people look at restrictive programs now and they anticipate and they imagine with COVID, states are going to be looking toward cannabis tax revenues as a form of economic recovery,” Livingston said.

And to get more cannabis tax revenue there would have to be expansion, either of an existing medical program or adding adult-use sales, as a way to boost tax income for states during a likely economic downturn after coronavirus, Livingston said.

“Cannabis being deemed essential is bringing those businesses out of the spotlight and into the regular conversation we have about the difficulties we have about the difficulties of being an entrepreneur in America,” Livingston said.

Nelson hopes the essential business label across the country for the legal cannabis businesses helps the industry get over the “hump” in some people’s minds.