A Palmer Hills employee has COVID-19

A Palmer Hills Golf Course employee has COVID-19, according to the golf course's Facebook page.
The City of Bettendorf golf course posted the employee has not worked since the weekend, and they are "taking necessary measures to avoid any potential spread."
Employees were notified, and anyone potentially exposed is undergoing screenings before returning to work, the post said.
Palmer Grill will only serve drinks and prepackaged snacks through the carry-out window until further notice.
