Arconic Davenport Works to layoff 154 hourly workers effective July 19

Arconic Davenport Works is placing 154 hourly employees on indefinite layoff at its Riverdale facility effective July 19, a company spokesman confirmed Friday night.

That decision comes as a result of reduced demand due to COVID-19, or the new coronavirus that has rippled across the world and continues to have a local impact on daily American life.

Arconic has continued to operate in recent months after it was designated as essential critical infrastructure by the feds. United Steelworkers Local 105 and Arconic had agreed to a voluntary two-week furlough, from April 20 to May 3, and was seen as a way to preserve jobs while meeting customer demand at that time.

Arconic has also felt financial and demand pressures as it is a supplier to the Boeing 737 Max, which was grounded after two fatal plane crashes in five months in 2019, that subsequently resulted in a $400 million revenue hit to Arconic before coronavirus and before the company split into two separate entities on April 1.