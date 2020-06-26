Arconic Davenport Works to layoff 154 hourly workers effective July 19
0 comments
topical alert top story

Arconic Davenport Works to layoff 154 hourly workers effective July 19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
arconic logo

Arconic Davenport Works is placing 154 hourly employees on indefinite layoff at its Riverdale facility effective July 19, a company spokesman confirmed Friday night.

That decision comes as a result of reduced demand due to COVID-19, or the new coronavirus that has rippled across the world and continues to have a local impact on daily American life.

Arconic has continued to operate in recent months after it was designated as essential critical infrastructure by the feds. United Steelworkers Local 105 and Arconic had agreed to a voluntary two-week furlough, from April 20 to May 3, and was seen as a way to preserve jobs while meeting customer demand at that time.

Arconic has also felt financial and demand pressures as it is a supplier to the Boeing 737 Max, which was grounded after two fatal plane crashes in five months in 2019, that subsequently resulted in a $400 million revenue hit to Arconic before coronavirus and before the company split into two separate entities on April 1.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Arconic Corp. secures a parts contract with General Motors
Business

Arconic Corp. secures a parts contract with General Motors

Arconic Corp. has secured a contract with General Motors to provide parts for some of its SUVs, including the Cadillac Escalade. That was one of the highlights from Tuesday's investor day about Arconic's operations once the company splits into two separate companies on April 1.

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Savings! Here Are Some Crazy Ways You Can Save Money!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News