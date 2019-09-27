{{featured_button_text}}
The Arconic Board of Directors this week declared a dividend of 2 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company.

It is payable Nov. 25 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 8, according to the announcement.

In February, the public company declared a dividend of 6 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company.

Among the Pittsburgh-based company's operations is Arconic Davenport Works in Riverdale.

—Times staff

