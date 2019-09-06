The Bettendorf Business Network will hold a Bettendorf Connect meeting at BankOrion, Middle Road and 18th Street, Bettendorf, from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19.
The event offers businesses time to showcase their goods and services at an after-hours business hours social opportunity. There is no charge to attend.
Appetizers will be provided by Foundry, a new restaurant at the TBK Sports Complex, and beverages from Front Street Brewery of Davenport.
Connect events also will be held on the third Thursday the next three months, Bettendorf Financial on Oct. 17, the Hilton Garden Inn on Nov. 21t and the Isle Casino and Hotel on Dec. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.