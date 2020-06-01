COVID-19, then unrest: It's a trying time for Quad-CIty businesses

Abby Rock, director of marketing for Necker's, said merchandise had been removed from the retail area of the currently closed stores.

Necker's was also still operating under its COVID-19 store hours, meaning the store was not open Sunday and operations Tuesday depend on what occurs Monday night into Tuesday morning, Rock said.

"These have been trying times for all businesses, especially for smaller local businesses. We've already been dealing with closures, then reduced hours and reduced customer traffic, which means reduced sales," she said.

"So to be dealt this hand right as customers were really starting to feel OK getting back out in the world is definitely a gut punch.

"And raises the concern for a possible second wave of COVID-19 shutdowns if all of these close-proximity activities that lead to spikes in cases of the virus. So that's also leaving businesses feeling uneasy."

But Rock also remains confident in the Quad-Cities community rallying together after Sunday night's unrest.

"Even though it feels like everything is chaotic and people are divided, our community of local businesses has always been great at supporting one another — so even through all of this, it's nice to feel that sense of togetherness," she said.

"For example, we had people going over to help Doland Jewelers clean up the mess that was made of their store (Sunday) night. Even though most people would view us as competitors, at the heart of it, we're community-minded Quad-Citizens first."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0