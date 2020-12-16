 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Curbside service offered in downtown Muscatine
0 comments

Curbside service offered in downtown Muscatine

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
curbside

Signs have been appearing throughout the downtown area of Muscatine to mark the metered parking spots that are now being reserved for curbside pickup. During a recent Muscatine City Council meeting, the city offered a program where businesses could reserve the spaces for their businesses to provide curbside pickup. This came in response to incidents where a vehicle had gotten a ticket when the driver had run inside a business for a few minutes to pick up and order. The program will expire Aug. 31, 2021.

 DAVID HOTLE

Signs have been appearing throughout the downtown area of Muscatine to mark the metered parking spots being reserved for curbside pickup. During a recent Muscatine City Council meeting, the city offered a program where businesses could reserve the spaces for their businesses to provide curbside pickup. This came in response to incidents where a vehicle had gotten a ticket when the driver had run inside a business for a few minutes to pick up and order. The program will expire Aug. 31.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Robot in Japan reminds people to follow coronavirus etiquette

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News