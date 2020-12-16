Curbside service offered in downtown Muscatine

Signs have been appearing throughout the downtown area of Muscatine to mark the metered parking spots being reserved for curbside pickup. During a recent Muscatine City Council meeting, the city offered a program where businesses could reserve the spaces for their businesses to provide curbside pickup. This came in response to incidents where a vehicle had gotten a ticket when the driver had run inside a business for a few minutes to pick up and order. The program will expire Aug. 31.