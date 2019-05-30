With the Mississippi River rising again, the Davenport's Main Post Office is taking precautionary measures and temporarily adjusting its hours.
The post office, at 933 W. 2nd St., closed May 1, after a HESCO barrier breach drowned downtown Davenport and surrounded the building. The office reopened May 21.
Effective Friday, the Davenport Post Office will temporarily change its retail hours to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.
As water encroaches once again, the Postal Service is blocking off its rear lot, plus asking customers to refrain from using the front entrance before 10 a.m., to allow drivers and carriers time to unload and load mail.
Retail services are available before 10 a.m. at the Davenport Northwest Station, at 4018 N. Marquette St. Full hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
If water enters the main post office, officials said a notification outlining alternate plans will be immediately sent out.
During the closure in early May, Postal services, including administration and window duties, were temporarily relocated to the Davenport Northwest Station. The closure of the main post office resulted in around 50 carriers picking up mail at the Milan location and then driving to deliver the mail in Davenport.
