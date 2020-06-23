Davenport's West end business owners frustrated by break-ins

"I cannot speak to certain specifics, but this is an on-going investigation,'' Colclasure said of the group's concerns and the recent break-ins. "I can tell you there is an enhanced presence by our department in the area through patrol and those officers who are undercover.''

Colclasure offered those on hand a number of enhanced security options and with Dunn, encouraged all to exchange information, stay together, communicate and not hesitate to seek police assistance.

Matson fielded a bevy of questions, explaining the court system and how non-violent offenders — especially in the midst of a pandemic — are handled. He noted there are state guidelines regarding the weight of an arrest that ties the hands of a judge or a county prosecutor.

"I urge you all to contact your Scott County Supervisors,'' Matson said to the group. "I urge to to contact your state legislators and the Scott County Attorney's office to understand the situation even better. Please know the city wants what's best for you. Call, write, stay on top of it. And if a situation arises, do not hesitate to call 911.''

Dunn, like Matson, lauded those sitting around the room and the work of the Davenport Police Department.