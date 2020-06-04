Deere and UnityPoint Health team up for COVID-19 care packages

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Deere and UnityPoint Health announced Thursday they are teaming up to provide 1,000 COVID-19 care packages to families disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Care Packages will assist families in the Quad-Cities and Des Moines, Iowa, regions with important household supplies such as toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer, as well as informational material to help families maintain a clean and healthy environment.

“It’s important to UnityPoint Health to go beyond our facilities to connect with members of our community where they are. Access to health information and resources is critical in helping families stay informed and keeping our community safe,” said Daniel Joiner, diversity & community impact officer, UnityPoint Health–Trinity.

Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in the United States, the virus has affected a significant number of Hispanic and African-Americans, the pair's release noted. UnityPoint Health–Trinity continues to monitor COVID-19’s impact on underserved communities, and John Deere is helping fund this initiative through a grant to UnityPoint Health Foundations in the Quad-Cities and Des Moines.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0