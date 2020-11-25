Deere bests analyst predictions, reports net income of $2.75 billion for fiscal 2020

Deere & Co. does not plan more staffing cuts in this fiscal year.
There are no one-time employee separation charges included in the company’s 2021 fiscal year forecast, Deere officials said during Wednesday's earnings call.
Ryan Campbell, Deere’s CFO, said the company will continue to assess operations and its global footprint.
Deere's net income in fiscal year 2020, which ended Nov. 1, was negatively affected by impairment charges and employee-separation costs of $458 million, according to company documents.
That follows at least two rounds of buyouts for salaried employees in that fiscal year, and layoffs of salaried workers in the last quarter as part of Deere’s operating model transformation, called smart industrial redesign.
Deere’s earnings report beat analyst expectations.
The Moline-based equipment manufacturer reported net income of $757 million for the fourth quarter, or $2.39 per share, compared with net income of $722 million, or $2.27 per share, for its quarter that ended Nov. 3, 2019.
Deere reported net income of $2.751 billion for its fiscal year 2020, or $8.69 per share, compared to $3.253 billion, or $10.15 per share, in fiscal year 2019.
Zacks Equity Research had projected Deere’s fiscal 2020 net income to be $2.25 billion, with $7.74 earnings per share. Deere bested both of those numbers.
“John Deere delivered another quarter of strong performance and a solid year despite the challenges associated with managing the pandemic,” said John May, chairman and CEO, in a news release.
And the fourth quarter was one of the strongest in company history, Campbell said.
As fiscal 2020 ends, “it’s important to acknowledge the exceptional efforts taken by our employees, suppliers and dealer channels this year. Employees across our company logged extra hours and adapted to an ever-changing environment to create safe working conditions and ensure the supply of parts and equipment to our customers so that they could continue their essential work,” Campbell said. “Similarly, our dealers quickly adjusted to the pandemic and played a critical role in keeping our customers’ businesses operating. This year served as a reminder of just how impressive our dealer group is and we’re grateful for the tremendous effort they put forth.”
Deere forecasts fiscal year 2021 net income between $3.6 billion to $4 billion. May said that is because of higher crop prices and renewed optimism in the ag sector.
“U.S. farmer sentiment showed improvement over the quarter, as the combination of government support and improved commodity prices boosted farm income prospects for the year. Meanwhile, concerns over market access temporarily subsided with exports to China rebounding compared to last year,” added Brent Norwood, manager of investment communication.
“The improvement in fundamentals and farmer sentiment is reflected in the progress of our early order program. At this point, we’ve concluded all three phases of our planter and sprayer programs. While our combine program recently finished Phase two, sales for planters are up 10% compared to last year, with sprayers and combines up even further.”
Dave Swenson, an economist and Iowa State University professor, said Deere is showing stability.
“The degree to which ag income improvement will drive any meaningful increase in ag sales really remains to be seen. The ag sector was really in a lull for a long time and while there may be pent up demand, there is also pent up debt. So we’ll have to wait and see how this plays itself out,” he said.
Swenson said Deere's optimism is well-placed since ag is insulated from the pandemic.
“Ag is just going to be ag; it’s going to continue to produce. So that part isn’t as threatened as other sectors” of the economy, he said.
Swenson also noted Deere’s optimism for export sales.
“The rest of the world’s economies are coping much better than the United States, so one would expect their demand for capital goods like this to remain there and remain relatively consistent over the course of our recovery,” he said.
Looking ahead, a new contract with the United Auto Workers looms in 2021.
Those are six-year contracts, last up for negotiation in 2015. The contract is set to expire Oct. 1, 2021, and Deere officials said formal negotiations often begin in August.
The agreement covers workers at Davenport Works, four facilities in Waterloo, Harvester Works in East Moline, Seeding Group and Cylinder Division in Moline and the Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Swenson said it is in Deere’s best interest to maintain its skilled workforce.
With Deere “posting higher than expected earnings, it makes it hard to argue poverty when it comes time to renegotiate those contracts,” he said.
