Deere bests analyst predictions, reports net income of $2.75 billion for fiscal 2020

“The improvement in fundamentals and farmer sentiment is reflected in the progress of our early order program. At this point, we’ve concluded all three phases of our planter and sprayer programs. While our combine program recently finished Phase two, sales for planters are up 10% compared to last year, with sprayers and combines up even further.”

Dave Swenson, an economist and Iowa State University professor, said Deere is showing stability.

“The degree to which ag income improvement will drive any meaningful increase in ag sales really remains to be seen. The ag sector was really in a lull for a long time and while there may be pent up demand, there is also pent up debt. So we’ll have to wait and see how this plays itself out,” he said.

Swenson said Deere's optimism is well-placed since ag is insulated from the pandemic.

“Ag is just going to be ag; it’s going to continue to produce. So that part isn’t as threatened as other sectors” of the economy, he said.

Swenson also noted Deere’s optimism for export sales.